Bruce Prichard Talks About Sean Waltman Being A Step Above A Jobber

What does Bruce Prichard think of Sean Waltman?

The longtime WWE producer spoke about the former WWE and WCW veteran on his “Something To Wrestle” podcast.

“I would say [he’s] what we used to call in the business, a journeyman,” Prichard said. “You know, a guy that went through and did really well, whatever territory that he went to when he worked a lot of different territories and did a lot of different things.”

Prichard continued, “I think Sean’s a step above that. Tremendous performer and someone that was able, had the skill set to get over, but also to get other people over. So that’s a unique skill set and one that he definitely had and was good at.”

What was Prichard’s favor gimmick for Waltman?

“The whole 1-2-3 Kid era. Becoming 1-2-3 Kid, I actually enjoyed the hell out of that,” he said. “It was just so much fun. It was nice to see a young guy that was fresh. It was fun.”

