Bruce Prichard to Undergo Surgery for Torn Rotator Cuff

WWE executive Bruce Prichard has revealed that he will have surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. Prichard discussed his injury and rehabilitation time on the latest “Something To Wrestle With” podcast.

“I have a torn rotator cuff,” Prichard said. “The plan is to get it fixed next Wednesday. Six months rehab. “I had colitis. I changed my diet. I started working out. I started getting healthy and started feeling good. Actually, man, I put on weight because I’ve been working out and I’m getting stronger and all this good sh*t, feeling really good. But my shoulder was bugging me. So I was going in for treatments for my shoulder.”

“Then one day I look in the mirror, and my entire right arm is just black and blue. I mean, the ugliest thing you’ve ever seen in your life. I’m like, ‘What’s this?’ It didn’t hurt. As a matter of fact, my shoulder pain had gone away. So I went to the doctor and I said, ‘Hey, what the hell is this bruising from?’ They looked at it and said, ‘You tore your bicep clean off the bone from the shoulder.’ I’m like, ‘Well, how the hell did I do that?’ I mean, I did nothing that I could say, ‘Oh, wow. Boy, I heard that pop, or I felt that.’ Nothing like that.”

“I’m thinking I feel great. I continue my training. I’m stronger than ever. I’m doing all my stuff and the next thing you know, my shoulder starts hurting again. This time it’s a little different pain and it’s intense and it’s not going away. So I got checked out at WrestleMania.”

“The doctor said, ‘Well, we’re gonna get the MRI.’ I went to the MRI. I won’t even tell you that story about having a panic attack in the MRI thing. That was pretty frightening, horrible, because I’m claustrophobic and they put me in a tube that was the size for like your left toe.”

“But anyway, I got it done. It’s torn and I’m gonna get it fixed. It got to the point where I just was in pain all day long and I don’t feel like being in pain all day long, so I’m just going to be in pain for six more months knowing that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

