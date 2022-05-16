Bruno Sammartino Documentary Releasing This Week

A new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino is finally being released tomorrow, May 17. The doc has a run-time of 1 hour and 35 minutes, and features comments from John Cena, Bruno’s family members and Bruno himself, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger, and others.

The doc can be purchased for $12.99 via iTunes at this link. Prices will vary depending on the platform, and if you are renting or purchasing the film.

The Bruno movie has been in the works for a few years now, and had a limited release in New York and Los Angeles in 2019.

NEW DOCUMENTARY ‘BRUNO SAMMARTINO’ TO BE RELEASED MAY 17th

Bruno Sammartino earned his fame. Sold-out Madison Square Garden 189 times! Peers revered him, Hollywood celebrities courted him, Italian Americans adored him, and Arnold Schwarzenegger called him “The Star of all stars.”

Young Bruno and his family fled the Nazi’s and were nearly executed. When Bruno arrived in the United States, his inability to speak the language and poor health made him a focus of ethnic ridicule and a target of schoolyard bullies.There are life-altering moments when choices made change people forever. Bruno already witnessed his mother, Emilia, face such choices and now Bruno faces his.

An authentic story of improbable rise, about a man who holds honor above fame and dignity above fortune.Experience heartfelt interviews from the Champion and his family and see historical footage of a man who held wrestling’s most prestigious title. It’s love of a mother and son tested to the limits.

Root for Bruno Sammartino all over again, the greatest champion of all time.

