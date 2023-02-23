Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake Bobblehead Released by FOCO

FOCO’s latest bobblehead release features Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake.

The bobble features Beefcake in an action pose holding his giant hair clippers.

He’s sporting his signature attire and is positioned on top of a ring-themed base with his name displayed in front.

The bobble is limited to 144 units, retails for $55, and stands 8in tall.

You can pre-order the bobblehead at this link.

