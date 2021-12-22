Bryan Danielson Addresses His 60-Minute Draw With Adam Page

In an interview with The Asbury Park Press, Bryan Danielson discussed his 60-minute draw with AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page on the December 15th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite:

“If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that I would do a 60-minute match on television, I would have been like, ‘Where’s that happening?’ So I’ve had some really cool surprises this year.”

“It’s just a story device, right? And it’s interesting to me in the sense of in sporting events, and especially when you’re looking at MMA or boxing and the idea that there are draws in boxing and there are draws in MMA … Usually what it does is it’s a mechanism to lead to a rematch.”

Danielson also commented on being in the main event of Wrestlemania 37:

“The thing that surprised me the most (in 2021) was being inserted into the main event of WrestleMania. When I started the year, I knew my contract was ending and I was part of the creative team with WWE and I was like, ‘OK, what’s the best thing for me to do on my way out?’ And it was certainly not (being part of) the main event of WrestleMania.”