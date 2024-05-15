Bryan Danielson Addresses His Health Heading Into The AEW Double Or Nothing

Bryan Danielson spoke with The Wrestling Classic about his health ahead of the 2024 AEW Double or Nothing PPV event.

“Yeah… My neck hurts… So yeah, I’m having some issues with my neck. There was a thing where I gave him a Frankensteiner and he landed on his feet. And there like in the background, nobody noticed it I don’t think at the time… I’m not on social media much. But yeah… So when I did it, I landed right on my head. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ Like, I didn’t know and I’ve needed some time after that to… You know… It’s… The MRIs I’m okay. But like, how do I feel on a day-to-day basis? My neck is like… You know.”

“I don’t know if this is good or if this is bad but you come to see pain as perception. It’s just like a… It’s a perception. And especially like, for example, in meditation… So, I get a lot of Ulnar Nerve Pain, which is when you have, I think it’s C-67. When those are compressed like pain that comes down your… Down the back of your arm into your pinky and all that kind of stuff. And so when you’re sitting in meditation, that doesn’t go away. And you look and you go to examine what is that. What is that? And so I… We identify it as bad and negative. But those are also mental constructions of what it is. It’s just a signal that something is going on… So it’s like… So, when you look at it in that… And when I’ve started to see pain is that more and more as I’ve gotten older and that sort of thing. And I find it to be a very useful Paradigm as far as how I look at pain. Because it can also be like, ‘Okay, that means this needs to be fixed. Or it means this needs to be done differently,’ Or you know, all those different things… Yeah it’s a signal.”

You can check out the interview below: