Bryan Danielson Addresses Incident at the End of AEW Rampage

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bryan Danielson’s leg got caught between the ring and the ramp at the end of the AEW Rampage tapings on May 18th. Danielson discussed the situation with Graham GSM Matthews of BleacherReport.com.

“I laugh at myself because I just turned 41 and I’m like, ‘I’m just this old man who falls into these cracks and I can’t get up.’ All that was going through my head when I was in there was, ‘I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.’ My ankle and just below my knee are a little bit swollen, but it’s interesting. In my life, I like physical things. Even when I’m not wrestling, I like kickboxing and jiu-jitsu or hiking or whatever it is, so I’m just used to things being swollen and that sort of thing.”

Footage of the incident was posted on AEW’s YouTube account.