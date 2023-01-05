Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley Teaming on AEW Rampage, Title Matches Set for Battle of the Belts V

This week’s episode of Rampage on TNT will feature top superstars such as Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Britt Baker competing. AEW has revealed new matches for Friday’s live show. AEW will be holding their Battle of the Belts V television special right after the conclusion of Rampage. Below is the current Rampage line-up:

* Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight

* Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. The Renegades

* We’ll hear from the House of Black

* Preston Vance in action

AEW has also announced the full line-up for the Battle of the Belts V television special, which will take place this coming Friday. The special will air immediately following the live episode of Rampage, and it will feature three different titles being contested. Below is the line-up:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

* The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett No Holds Barred for the AEW Tag Team Championship

* Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue for the TBS Championship