Bryan Danielson Believes Swerve Strickland Is “Something Special”

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Sports Nightly on a number of topics including when he first competed against Swerve Strickland.

Danielson said, “[October 10] was the first time I had ever been in the ring with Swerve and I’d watched him wrestling before and he’s that next level of great, you know what I mean? Seeing him is one thing, being in the ring with him is a completely different thing, but that dude is something special.”

You can check out Danielson’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)