Bryan Danielson Believes The Blackpool Combat Club Should Never Break Up

The Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) was founded in 2022 by William Regal, with the name derived from Regal’s hometown of Blackpool, England. He was the manager before leaving AEW in November.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley formed the original tag team before being joined by Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Danielson expressed his belief that the group should never break up, which is unusual in wrestling.

“I love this group,” says Danielson. “This should be a group that never breaks up. Mox and I have wrestled since the BCC started. We wrestled in the championship tournament [last fall]. That didn’t cause any disturbances in the BCC. That’s the story of the BCC. When the BCC loses, we’ll shake hands and go back to training the next day.”

Danielson finds himself on the sidelines after undergoing surgery for a broken arm.