Bryan Danielson Came Up With AEW Rampage “Championship Friday” Concept

The fan reaction to the recent “Championship Friday” edition of AEW Rampage has been positive.

The concept saw titles from multiple promotions defended in every match on the company’s weekly one-hour Friday night cable show on TNT, as titles from NJPW, AAA and ROH were all defended during the show.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, the idea was the brain-child of Blackpool Combat Club member “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.

Meltzer noted that the decision was made after Danielson spoke with AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, as he has reportedly become a growing influence behind-the-scenes in the company.