Bryan Danielson Challenges Top NJPW Star To Forbidden Door Match

A dream match involving Bryan Danielson is in the works for the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hiroshi Tanahashi retained their NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles over Jon Moxley, Shota Umino, and Claudio Castagnoli at Sunday’s NJPW Dominion event when Okada pinned Umino after hitting a rainmaker. Click here for full results.

Following the match, Moxley cut a promo about receiving a message from the best wrestler in the world, prompting Danielson to appear on the big screen and challenge Okada to a match.

Okada was quick to respond, stating that the Forbidden Door would be open, indicating that the match would take place on June 25 at the show.

Danielson was supposed to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. at last year’s event, but due to an injury, Claudio took his place, making his AEW debut.