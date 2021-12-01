Bryan Danielson Comments On New Promo By Alan “5” Angels

As noted, tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the South Gas Arena in Duluth, Georgia will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Alan Angels in singles action, a continuation of the storyline that has Danielson facing members of The Dark Order on his way to challenging AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

AEW tweeted a promo video for tonight’s match, where Angels talked about how he’s here because he does better than anyone expects him to, and about how he started his pro wrestling journey in Atlanta. Angels later talked about Danielson being one of his all-time favorites, but said he’s not a fan of Danielson’s new persona as he’s become a “real asshole.”

Danielson took to Twitter this morning and responded to the comments from Angels, promising to kick his head in due to what he said in the promo video.

“Touching. Alan Angels wrestling in the same building where he graduated high school. Out of kindness I was going to take it easy on him in front of his family and friends, but then he called me an asshole in this video. Not kind. Now he’ll get his head kicked in… and maybe worse,” Danielson wrote.

Angels, who has changed his Twitter name to The Atlantan Dragon, has not responded to the tweet as of this writing, but earlier he wrote, “Bryan is gonna get his fucking head kicked in. @bryandanielson @AEW”

