Bryan Danielson Comments On Possibly Working With CM Punk In AEW

During an appearance on the Casual Conversations podcast, Bryan Danielson talked about possibly teaming up with CM Punk in AEW:

“Who better to team with than Punk. Although, you know I always thought and said this even when I was in WWE. It felt to me like Punk and I were destined to do a WrestleMania match together and then it never happened. It felt like, man, it’s so perfect and it makes so much sense that we would have this WrestleMania match against each other, but it never happened.”

“Given the time of how long it’s been since we’ve been in a ring against each other or even as a tag-team, like now I feel like when we do it, it’ll be big and big in a different way. That’s something I look forward to, I also like the idea of us battling each other over who the real ‘Best in the World’ is, I think that sounds like a lot of fun.”