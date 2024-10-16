Bryan Danielson Described As “The Best Of All Time” By Veteran Wrestling Personality

At the WrestleDream pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley, ending his full-time in-ring career.

Schiavone praised Danielson’s work on the latest “What Happened When” podcast, calling him the best wrestler he’s ever seen in the ring, ahead of Ric Flair, Bret Hart, and others.

Schiavone stated, “I feel very lucky about being a part of Ric Flair’s career and being able to hold the microphone for him, but then again, we flash forward to what is the modern day wrestling. I feel very fortunate to have been there for Bryan’s Danielson, probably his last match, because he’s got to get healthy. To me, am I wrong to say he’s the best of all time, a man like me who has watched Ric Flair, who’s seen Shawn Michaels, wrong to say that Bryan Danielson is the best of all time?”

Conrad Thompson asked, “Do you believe Bryan Danielson is superior to Shawn, Ric, Bret, and everyone else?” Is Bryan Danielson your number one choice?

Schiavone replied, “Yes, for me.”

On whether he believes Bryan Danielson will wrestle again:

“I don’t know if Bryan is going to wrestle again or not, but I know he needs a rest. He mentioned on TV that he’s going to need surgery before the year is up, so I really don’t know if he’s going to wrestle again or not, but I do know, man, he needed to slow down. I talked to Bryan a lot backstage and told him all time, number one, how awesome he is, and number two, how concerned I am for him because, for instance, he goes out and wrestles Okada right before he goes to wrestle Jon Moxley. It’s like, dude, slow down, and I don’t think the guy knows how to slow down. Hopefully, this will slow him down, or at least make him take a break for a little while. I still think he’s the best. I think he’s the best because of just being a number one guy, just being a stand up great guy and a guy who is really smart in the business ways. Tony Khan depends on him for a lot. He really is one of the best hires that we’ve had since I’ve been a part of AEW.”

You can check out the podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)