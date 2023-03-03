Bryan Danielson Discusses A “Demoralizing” Moment During His WWE Career

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently spoke with TheRinger.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Danielson talked about his storyline with Kofi Kingston in 2019 and Kingston’s WWE title win at WrestleMania 35:

“To me, the whole thing was magic. And you look at the live events, like the number of shows that he did for WWE, the amount of TV time that he filled in every time, going out there and always having a positive attitude and all that kind of stuff. What a great human being, you know what I mean? Like I said, it was my favorite match. I think the whole thing was my favorite part of my WWE career. And conversely, the most demoralized I ever was was seeing him lose it to Brock Lesnar the way that he did.”

Bryan was referring to when Kofi lost the title to Lesnar on Smackdown in 10 seconds.