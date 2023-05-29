Bryan Danielson Discusses Assisting Tony Khan With The Creative Process In AEW

Bryan Danielson commented on assisting AEW President Tony Khan with the creative process in AEW during the 2023 AEW Double or Nothing post-show media scrum.

He said, “I love working with Tony and I love working in AEW. It’s a lot of fun because, sometimes, before I even got here, Tony and I would talk on the phone sometimes for an hour and a half to two hours and we’d just be talking about things and wrestling and that sort of thing. I think we have similar ideas on wrestling, and sometimes he says things to me and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s a great idea,’ and we riff off each other really well. When we do it, it doesn’t feel like work. When you love wrestling, stuff like that is fun.”

You can check out the complete media scrum below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)