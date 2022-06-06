Bryan Danielson Injury Update, Expected to Be Out of Action for 1-2 Weeks

Bryan Danielson is expected to be out of the ring for a few weeks.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Danielson was unable to attend a meet and greet in New Bedford, Massachusetts on Sunday. Danielson was injured and unable to fly, therefore he would not be attending, according to a worker at the signing. The venue confirmed that they were told Danielson is injured and unable to fly, but the original report did not include confirmation from anyone at AEW.

Danielson was injured in the Anarchy In The Arena bout at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, according to new updates.

Danielson is expected to miss the next 1-2 weeks of in-ring action, according to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Live. There’s no news on the nature of the injury yet, but it doesn’t appear to be anything serious, according to reports.

The Jericho Appreciation Society won the Anarchy In The Arena match after Danielson faded out while in Chris Jericho’s Walls of Jericho hold, and Jake Hager choked him out with a ring rope. It’s unclear where the injury occurred during that match.

On the post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, Danielson did not appear with Jon Moxley and William Regal. He was also absent from Friday’s Rampage.

Danielson appears to be out of the running for the Interim AEW World Title. As previously stated, AEW World Champion CM Punk is now on the shelf due to an injury, which is believed to be a foot problem. The opening match of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday will be a Battle Royal, with the winner facing Moxley later in the main event. The winner of Moxley vs. the Battle Royal winner will meet the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion on June 12 at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26. At Forbidden Door, the victor of Moxley vs. Wednesday’s Battle Royal will face Tanahashi or Goto to crown an Interim AEW World Champion.

When Punk is medically cleared to wrestle, he will compete in an AEW World Title Unification Match against the Interim AEW World Champion.

For what it’s worth, according to the AEW Power Rankings as of June 3, Danielson and Moxley are ranked second in the AEW tag team division, behind AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, and above The Hardys, Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks, and The Young Bucks, who are ranked fifth.

As of this writing, Danielson has not commented on the injury, and AEW has not confirmed it, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.