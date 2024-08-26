Bryan Danielson: “I’ve Had The Best Matches Of My Career In AEW”

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson spoke with Bleacher Report on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including why he feels the best matches of his career have taken place in AEW.

Danielson said, “If you look at the matches, in my mind, I’ve had the best matches of my career in AEW, whether they’ve been difference-makers or not, that’s a different thing entirely, but from a creative aspect, these last three years have been some of the most fun of my career, but also the wrestling matches I’ve enjoyed the most.”