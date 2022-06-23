Bryan Danielson Not Cleared for Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts, Mystery Opponent

Bryan Danielson cut a promo for Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts to start the June 22nd, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Danielson said that Zack Sabre Jr. was paid by Chris Jericho to defeat him at Forbidden Door and that he expected to participate in both events. In the Blood and Guts match, Danielson declared that he was eager to seek vengeance on Jericho.

Danielson, though, claimed to have both good and bad news. Danielson is not cleared to compete in those events, which is bad news. The good news, according to Danielson, is that he has found a replacement for those events; but, the identity of that replacement won’t be made public until the PPV. On Twitter, the hashtags “Cesaro” and “Johnny Gargano” were trending, with fans speculating which of the two might be the mystery opponent.