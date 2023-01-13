Bryan Danielson Offers High-Praise For Konosuke Takeshita Following AEW Dynamite Showdown (Video)

What does “The American Dragon” think of Konosuke Takeshita after sharing the squared circle with him at AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night?

He thinks he’s special.

Very special.

Bryan Danielson spoke in an interview after his in-ring showdown against the emerging Japanese star this week, during which he offered nothing but high-praise for the pro wrestling performer.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how everyone always told him how good Takeshita was: “Tonight I finally got the chance to wrestle Takeshita. I was really looking forward to it. I’d heard a lot of people who I’ve wrestled, when they wrestled Takeshita, they said, ‘Oh, man, that guy’s great,’ and I got to feel it. It’s one thing to watch somebody, and I watch him, and you see, for how young he is, he’s in his 20s, he looks so good. It looks like he hits so hard. But I want to feel it.”

On how Takeshita compares to some of the best wrestlers of all time: “It’s one of the things I love about wrestling is feeling [when I’m] out there. When we got out there, and he hit me with the first forearm, I felt it. I felt, this guy is special. I’ve been in the ring with some of the best wrestlers in the world, some of the best wrestlers of all time. I think, by the end, we’re gonna be talking about Takeshita in the same way.”

