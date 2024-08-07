Bryan Danielson On If He Regrets Leaving WWE Before Triple H Took Over Creative

Bryan Danielson was a major WWE performer for years after rising to prominence in 2013, eventually capturing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30 the following year. However, in 2021, he decided to leave the firm and join AEW.

Danielson plans to retire from full-time wrestling at the conclusion of this year. Danielson will challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at All In.

While appearing on The Gorilla Position, Danielson was asked if he regretted quitting WWE before Triple H took over creative duties from Vince McMahon in the summer of 2022 to join AEW.

Danielson said, “Oh, No. Not at all. No, I think how I view it is, obviously, things have changed for the better there, substantially. But how I view it is: one, I’ve had an incredible time doing what I’m doing, and there are a lot of people who…and I think I’m one of these people who prefer the style in AEW. It’s more wrestling focused….as opposed to the drama focused or whatever it is, but I like the idea there’s an alternative.”

Danielson continued, “And one of the things I really put thought into what I wanted to do as far as leaving WWE, I was never somebody who disliked WWE. I’ve tried to never say anything bad about them because I really enjoyed my time there and the people I work with and the people still there are my friends, but one of the things I really wanted was to participate in this thing that makes wrestling industry better for everybody involved. And I think the fact that AEW exists is better for all of us.”

You can check out the interview below:



