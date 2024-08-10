Bryan Danielson On The Differences Between WWE And AEW

AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke with Gorilla Position on a number of topics, including the differences between his experiences in WWE and AEW and how both sides have positives and negatives.

Danielson said, “This has been the most fun I’ve ever had these last three years. Part of that is because of how AEW is focused on the wrestling, but part of it, also just my mental take on wrestling now, it’s very different than when pretty much any time in my career, I’m just literally doing it for fun.”

“There’s positives and negatives on both sides and especially with AEW being a newer company, they don’t necessarily have the infrastructure for some of the things right that you expect in WWE … I’ve had an incredible time doing what I’m doing and there are a lot of people who, and I think I’m one of these people, who prefer the style in AEW.”

You can check out Danielson’s comments in the video below.