Bryan Danielson Opens Up About Dealing With Depression, Missing Important Life Events

Depression is brutal.

Bryan Danielson knows this first hand.

“The American Dragon” recently appeared as a guest on the Unconsciously Coupled podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about dealing with some bad episodes of depression, and how it caused him to miss important events like Brie Bella’s retirement match, his father-in-law John Laurinaitis’ wedding and how it still affects him today.

“Brie ended up coming back and doing more wrestling, but what we thought was going to be her last match, I’d gone off the rails,” Danielson said. “Like, deep, deep off the rails.”

Danielson continued, “So I wasn’t there for what, in theory, could have been her last match. So deep, deep guilt for that. For her mom and Johnny’s [Laurinaitis] wedding, I wasn’t there for that because I’d had a really bad episode. There are those kind of things. Then there’s the everyday – I don’t want to say everyday guilt, but for example, guilt with the kids, more so, where it’s like I can’t, you know, I play with them, but I’m really just on the floor.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.