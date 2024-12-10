Bryan Danielson Opens Up About Ongoing Neck Issues And Wrestling Future

Pro wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture on a number of topics, including how his neck is holding up these days.

Danielson said, “My neck is not great. It’s causing me to not sleep good and some other things. At the end of the day, I’m happy. At first, it was a little tough. For parents out there, the first three weeks of having a child where you’re not sleeping at all, but then you get used to not sleeping very well. I’ve just become used to not sleeping. I’m happy and I’ve had an incredible time being with my family and kids.”

On if he still needs surgery:

“I’m trying to avoid it.”

On if it was something he could avoid:

“Maybe? I’d like to avoid it as much as possible. The idea to me is that surgery is a last resort, not a first resort. I’m trying some other things. I’m a little goofy. I’m going to try some other things first before undergoing the knife. That’s my plan now.”

On if he will ever wrestle again:

“If I had to guess right now, I’d say it’s 50/50 if I’ll ever (wrestle again). I’m okay with that. I loved the time I got to spend doing this, but I also love what I’m doing now.”

You can check out Danielson’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)