Bryan Danielson Out of Action Due to a Concussion?

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bryan Danielson revealed that Zack Sabre Jr. would face a mystery opponent at the Forbidden Door PPV during the June 22, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite.

When Danielson was reportedly unable to fly to an event, there was early concern on the severity of his injury. Danielson was thought to have sustained a concussion during the Anarchy in the Arena bout at the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. However, AEW has been quiet about the specifics of Danielson’s injury. Meltzer pointed out that AEW has been trying to follow WWE’s example by keeping “the two C’s” (Covid-19 and concussions) a secret.

Regarding Bryan’s Dynamite promo, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“We had been told he was expected to be on this show, but if it was a concussion, they are unpredictable and when you’re talking not passing protocol a month out, and with his history, that’s not a good sign.”

Danielson said the following during his Dynamite promo:

“My mind is working at full 100 capacity. I can jump into the ring, I can read 500 words a minute, I can run two miles and I won’t even break a sweat so don’t worry about me coming back.”