Bryan Danielson Praises Will Ospreay For Being “Really Good At Every Aspect Of Wrestling”

Bryan Danielson discussed Will Ospreay as a performer in a TalkSPORT interview.

“You see how good Will Ospreay is. You see it when you watch him. Then you wrestle him and he’s more incredible than you think. When you wrestle him, I’m like, ‘Oh my Gosh, how is this possible?’ I didn’t know he was going to be that good at interviews. He’s really good at every aspect of wrestling.”

“This is one of the hardest things, I think, in wrestling. Interviews that feel authentic. He is a real person who comes out and you can see the emotion on his face. You can see when he’s happy, you can see when he’s down about something. He’s a very expressive person. That’s a skill that has to be cultivated. His ability to learn new skills is unbelievable. I think the world of him.”



(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)