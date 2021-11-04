Bryan Danielson Recreates Moment That Led To Him Getting Released From WWE

After the November 3rd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, Bryan Danielson recreated the moment that to him being released from WWE in 2010.

The Nexus faction was formed on the June 7th 2010 edition of WWE RAW. Bryan was part of the group when they attacked on John Cena and destroyed the ringside area. At one point, Bryan started choking announcer Justin Roberts with Roberts’ own neck tie.

As it turns out, the incident was deemed too controversial for WWE’s PG product at the time and Bryan was released. Bryan ended up making his return a short time later at the 2010 Summerslam PPV.

After Dynamite ended, Bryan and Roberts recreated the incident. Bryan also had some words about Jon Moxley and the late Brodie Lee which you can watch in a video clip below:

No fucking way. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V5B3wVKmgP — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) November 4, 2021

Last nights show was fun! 😂 Post #AEWDynamite was a good time too. Story time with Bryan Danielson about the time he got fired for choking Justin Roberts with his tie and Justin Roberts being extremely hesitant to get in the ring to reminisce. And then.. pic.twitter.com/3oJKrXXCuf — Pip (@PipFromWichita) November 4, 2021

After @AEWonTNT went off the air. Lots of fun if you know the history of Bryan Danielson and Justin Roberts. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oX7awDca8k — 🎙SIDEWAYS IN TIME🎙 (@PodcastKinda) November 4, 2021