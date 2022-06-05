Bryan Danielson Reportedly Injured

AEW star Bryan Danielson has sustained an injury, the seriousness of which is still unknown.

Danielson missed a meet and greet today, according to Fightful, and a member of the staff told a fan that he is injured and unable to fly. Last Sunday at Double Or Nothing, Danielson participated in the Anarchy In The Arena match.

Danielson’s injury follows CM Punk’s and comes just weeks before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, so whatever plans Punk and Danielson had for that show will have to be axed. Scorpio Sky has a strained muscle in his knee as well.

When additional information becomes available, we'll let you know.