Bryan Danielson Reveals AEW Contract Length, If He Can Wrestle In Japan

Bryan Danielson is All Elite for at least three years.

Appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, Bryan Danielson revealed that his deal with AEW runs for three years.

Danielson made his AEW debut at All Out on September 5.

When asked if the deal allows him to work elsewhere like New Japan Pro Wrestling, Danielson said, “Obviously, I have to clear it through AEW at first, they have to be my priority. Even going to Japan right now is hard with COVID and that stuff. I’m able to do that. To be fair, WWE was going to let me do that as well. With the contract they offered me and when I was talking to them, it was one of my big things of, I want to be able to go and wrestle these guys all over the world and they were going to allow me to do that.”

In May it was reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that WWE and NJPW were “in talks” regarding a potential partnership and that Danielson was the “main crux” of the negotiations.

Asked if this deal with AEW would be his last contract in wrestling, Danielson replied, “I don’t know, I think so. When I think about it in my head, right now, I feel invincible. My body feels the best it’s ever felt since I was in my 20s. When I signed this deal, [Brie Bella] and I were thinking it would be my last contract. What I’m kind of hoping is that I’m having so much fun and feeling so good, that by the end of the three years that I’ve worked so and had so many intense matches that my body doesn’t feel great. Like, repairable, if I stopped wrestling for six months my I’ll feel as good as new, but I’ll feel like, ‘Okay, now I’m kind of done being a full time wrestler.’ The hard part would be thinking, ‘Man, I still feel good,’ and I want to be a full-time wrestler, but because of age or wanting to be there for my kids, stepping away from being a full-time wrestler then would be a lot more difficult.”