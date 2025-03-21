Bryan Danielson Reveals He Has Not Signed A New AEW Contract

Pro wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on various topics, including that he still has not signed a contract with AEW as of December and that Tony Khan asked him to be at the All In: Texas ticket sale launch event that month.

Danielson said, “No, just Tony and I were talking on Friday, and he said, ‘We’ve got this All-In on sale event.’ I said, ‘Oh, do you want me to come? I’d love to.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I’d love to see you.’ So here I am.”

