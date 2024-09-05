Bryan Danielson Reveals He Received “Some Sort Of Legal Letter” From WWE

Bryan Danielson filed a trademark application for “Yes! Yes! Yes!” on July 29th, 2024. In an interview with Luke James Chats just before the 2024 AEW All In PPV event, Danielson revealed that he was contacted by WWE.

“I applied for it, but then I got, it wasn’t necessarily a cease and desist. I got some sort of legal letter from WWE. It’s really weird because my manager texted me and said, ‘Hey, this thing is available, do you want to get it?’ I was like, ‘How much does it cost?’ It wasn’t that much. ‘Okay, sure.’

Shortly after that, I got an email from WWE saying, ‘This is infringing on this or that or whatever.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not trying to sell anybody anything. I just do my thing.’ It did feel good to see the crowd raising their hands like that after such a long time.”

You can check out the interview below:



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)