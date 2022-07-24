Bryan Danielson Reveals His AEW In-Ring Return

Since the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing PPV, Bryan Danielson has not competed for AEW. When it was reported that Danielson was unable to fly to an event, there was early concern regarding the cause of Danielson’s injury.

Danielson gave a status update on his in-ring situation during a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. Danielson has confirmed that he has been cleared to compete and will face Daniel Garcia on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. You can check out footage of Bryan below.

Danielson hinted that he would go after Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston when he returned to action last week before Dynamite. Danielson posted the following tweet.

One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actually blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other… and when I get back I’ll kick both their heads in #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/78Zd6zXOUv — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) July 20, 2022

