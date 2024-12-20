Bryan Danielson Reveals His Favorite Moment From His Career

Pro wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture on a number of topics, including his match with Swerve Strickland at AEW All In and how it was his favorite moment of his career.

Danielson said, “When you look at things from a grand perspective, like All In this year was my favorite moment in my wrestling career, wrestling Swerve [Strickland], who’s right over there. So All In [next] year is going to be awesome, but I’ve also loved those intimate venues. Mostly, I was just trying to suck in the feeling of it and the idea of this is happening with my kids and this is happening with my wife and this is happening with my friends or former friends. It’s really, really cool and really, really special. It’s something that I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life. My daughter, when we got to the back, she was like ‘This is the best day of my life.’”

You can check out Danielson’s comments in the video below.