Bryan Danielson Reveals How He Felt About Working With Writers In WWE

During an appearance on The Masked Man Show podcast, Bryan Danielson talked about his experiences of working with writers during his time in WWE:

“In a weird way, I enjoy the concept of limitations. Some people like the idea of, for example, we don’t have writers per say in AEW. I enjoyed working with the writers. Not only was I part of the creative team with WWE, but when I had a promo, the writer and I would work together. It was a partnership and a collaboration. I’ve always enjoyed collaboration more so than just, here’s my thing.’”

“I think initially in wrestling, because I was very shy, I stuck to myself and just did whatever my idea was that was in my head. But now as I get older, one of the things I find the most fun about wrestling is the collaborative aspect of it, whether it be your opponent that you’re wrestling against, or it’s, ok, I have this interview segment. When I was the planet’s champion, my writer was Robert, and he and I worked together so well. He would present me with, ‘Hey, this is kind of what the promo is.’ Then I would be like, ‘What if we do this?’ We bounced ideas off each other really well. I find when you work really well with somebody in collaboration, to me, that’s a lot of fun.”