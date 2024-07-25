Bryan Danielson Reveals When His Wrestling Contract With AEW Expires

Given that Bryan Danielson’s full-time days in the ring are coming to an end this year and that his contract expires in 2024, Tony Khan has made it clear that he wants to keep him with AEW for the long haul.

The AEW All In event on Sunday, August 25, is expected to feature AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland and Danielson. Danielson will continue to wrestle a few matches each year.

Following Dynamite, AEW released a video featuring an extended version of Danielson’s promo on the show. Danielson revealed in it that his AEW wrestling contract was set to expire next Thursday. He also has a separate contract where he works behind the scenes in creative for the promotion.

Danielson replied, “Yeah. That’s true. August 1st, actually. Next Thursday. My wrestling contract is up. Which also happens to be my son’s fourth birthday.”

Danielson went on to say that he would not use his contract as leverage to get more money, as MJF had done. He would not engage in the MJF scenario and try to get all of the money.