Bryan Danielson Reveals Which Legends He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled

Bryan Danielson made an appearance on Gresh and Keefe to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the top AEW star was asked which pro wrestling legends he wishes he could’ve wrestled.

“There’s always people that you wish you could have wrestled,” Danielson admitted. “Most people listening to this may not know who he is anymore, but Lou Thesz, I’d love to wrestle Lou Thesz. Shawn Michaels, who helped train me, he’s somebody who I really would have loved to have wrestled, but there’s so many people out there that are so good.

“I honestly try not to worry about things that cannot or will not happen. Focus on the things that you can make happen, and that’s actually one of the reasons why I came to AEW. I got to wrestle Kenny Omega in my first match in AEW, and that was one of the guys who I really wanted to wrestle when I was in WWE because he had gotten so so good. So just focus on the things that you can accomplish, as opposed to the things that are just impossible.”