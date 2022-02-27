Bryan Danielson Reveals Why He Wants To Team Up With Jon Moxley

Bryan Danielson made an appearance on The Masked Man Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he discussed his idea behind wanting to team up with Jon Moxley:

“The idea would be, because I just talked about The Young Bucks and their style of wrestling, and a lot of the older generation not getting it. Part of the idea is to be in that older generation, being a guy that says, ‘Hey, there’s too much fooling around here. Cut out the crap. Mox, you and me, we’re going to show these kids what wrestling is all about.’”

“You take somebody like Mox, who in my mind, you think of, ok, if you take the best brawler in the world, then you take the best technical wrestler in the world, you put them together and teach these kids violence as opposed to comedy, and all the different stories that can come out of that. Like, ‘Hey, I don’t like your style of wrestling.’ The idea of saying , “2point0, you’re not good mentors to Daniel Garcia’, even though they have a lot of experience and they’re very good. That gives them some sort of thing to fight against from a character perspective. Same thing with Matt Sydal who’s been all over the world. I really like it, and I think it’s a good avenue for storytelling with the idea of mentorship. I think it works really well in Japan.”

“The idea of teaming with Moxley is just an idea of like, ok, if you were to ask me, ‘Who would I want to help me train the next generation of wrestlers?’ I don’t think people would instinctively think Moxley, but in my head, he and I have slightly different takes on wrestling, but they’re complimentary takes on wrestling. Him and me teaching the new generation of wrestlers what this is really about is an interesting philosophical idea to me.”

The two stars will wrestle at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event next Sunday.