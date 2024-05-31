Bryan Danielson Says Blackpool Combat Club’s Book Club Has Fallen Apart As Of Late

AEW star “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson previously revealed in an interview that the Blackpool Combat Club, a faction he is a part of in the company, has a book club. Danielson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including how the faction’s book club has fallen apart as of late due to their distance from each other.

Danielson said, “I don’t know what the next book is going to be.” “It’s kind of fallen apart since Mox won the IWGP championship in New Japan. He hasn’t been at a lot of AEW shows. Wheeler’s been hurt, so he hasn’t been at a lot of AEW shows and I’m a horrible texter. I hate looking at my phone–so I’m really bad at responding to texts. The last six weeks, we haven’t been as deep into it as we were.”

“Mox just recommended a book to me. He gave me a book by an amateur wrestling coach, and it was fantastic. It’s something like Chosen Suffering, and that’s very apropos for both me and Mox and the BCC–choosing to suffer is what we enjoy.”