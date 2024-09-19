Bryan Danielson Says He Requested To AEW That Jim Ross Call His ALL IN Match

Bryan Danielson is happy with how things went for his big night at Wembley Stadium earlier this year.

“The American Dragon” spoke with SI’s Justin Barrasso for Undisputed this week, and during the discussion, the AEW World Champion revealed he personally requested Jim Ross call his match at AEW All In: London earlier this year.

“I asked for Jim to be part of the match,” he said. “He signed me to my first wrestling contract in 2000. I wanted him to be part of the call. Jim is still fantastic. I know he’s had a lot of health issues, and I’m sure getting to London was no picnic, but it meant a lot to have him there.”

He continued, “I have also developed a really strong friendship with Tony Schiavone, so it meant the world to me that both of them could call the match.”

Check out the complete interview at Substack.com.