Bryan Danielson Says He Won’t Be Taking it Easy for His Comeback

In his return match tonight, Bryan Danielson says he won’t be taking it easy.

Danielson, representing the Blackpool Combat Club, will face Daniel Garcia, representing The Jericho Appreciation Society, in tonight’s Fight for The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite. As shown in the video below below, Lexy Nair spoke with Danielson from inside Worcester’s DCU Center. She questioned him about competing against someone he had previously claimed to respect and how he was feeling before his comeback match.

“I just want to provide a little caveat right there for my respect for Daniel Garcia,” Danielson said. “I respect how good of a wrestler Daniel Garcia is, I respect all the time and effort and attention he’s paid to his professional wrestling. I do not respect some of the choices he’s made, I do not respect a lot of the people he’s aligned himself with.

“That said, I’m very excited and here’s why – because Daniel Garcia is great, and when I come back I don’t want to just come back in some easy match. No, I want to come in and I want to wrestle some of the best wrestlers in the world, and that’s what I’m doing tonight. I don’t take it easy ever, and I’m certainly not taking it easy on my comeback.”

Danielson will compete in his first match tonight following an injury he sustained in the Anarchy In The Arena match at AEW Double Or Nothing in late May. The lineup for tonight’s Dynamite performance can be found by clicking here.

At Fight for The Fallen, Danielson and Garcia will square off in a rematch from the February 23 Dynamite, where Danielson won via submission.