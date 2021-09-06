Bryan Danielson Says He’s Ready To Kick Heads, Reveals Who Created AEW Theme

Bryan Danielson says he is officially All Elite. After making his AEW debut at the end of last night’s All Out pay-per-view, Danielson took to Twitter this morning and issued his first public comments to fans. He is also now tweeting from @bryandanielson, and revealed news on his official theme song.

Danielson thanked everyone in AEW and said he’s ready to kick some heads in. “Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built. I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in,” Danielson wrote.

Danielson revealed that Elliott Taylor created his “Born for Greatness” theme song. “Speaking of kicking peoples heads in, many thanks (and love!) to the incredible @ElliottTaylorCA for making my entrance music… it got me PUMPED,” Danielson wrote.

The song is available now on all major streaming services. Taylor commented after last night’s debut at All Out.

“Yooooo STRAP in, my boy @bryandanielson just took over the entire world of wrestling, walking out to my new song “Born for Greatness” … just a preview of what’s to come … thank you for trusting me brother, love you [white heart emoji]… …you got the whole squad shivering… time to take what’s yours.. remember, you were born for greatness @aew thank you @TonyKhan [folded hands emoji] [rocket emoji] [fire emoji],” Taylor wrote.

