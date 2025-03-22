Bryan Danielson Says There’s A 50-50 Chance He Wrestles Again

Pro wrestling veteran Bryan Danielson spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on various topics, including how he was doing at the time of the interview.

Danielson said, “Not great. The reality of what I’ve done to my body is sometimes you feel not great. Other than that, you get so comfortable with discomfort. But that said, when you say like, ‘Okay, how does your body feel? Do you feel like you could go out and wrestle?’ I’m like, ‘Absolutely not. There’s no, in no way, shape or form in the next three months. Does it feel like I could do anything even remotely physical like that,’ right? But that said, I’m happy, right?”

On what are the chances of him wrestling again:

“I mean, my priority is my health. I think of the odds of me wrestling again ever are probably 50-50 at this point. My desire is to not get neck surgery. So if I could, this idea of living comfortably, right? Okay, if I could live comfortably without neck surgery, but it means that I wouldn’t get to wrestle again, I think I’d be okay with that trade-off. I had neck surgery before and it wasn’t a good experience. It kind of messed up my spine in the upper area for the rest of my life. Like now my spine is altered. So it’s like, okay, if we can get to a point where I’m a little bit more comfortable without needing neck surgery but they say you can’t wrestle anymore, I think that’s a fair trade-off. I’ve had a good run, kid.”

