Bryan Danielson Says Wheeler Yuta Has Made Him Better Since Joining BCC

Bryan Danielson recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The American Dragon” spoke about the addition of Wheeler Yuta to The Blackpool Combat Club, and how the 26-year old emerging wrestling star has helped him become a better wrestler himself.

“I go in earlier with Wheeler to teach and train, and I also pick his brain as a younger wrestler,” he said. “That makes me a better wrestler. Through the process of teaching, I’m becoming better. Wheeler joining the group has been good for him. It’s been good for the rest of us. Helping him with some things makes me realize I need to work on certain things.”

Danielson also spoke about the change in Yuta from his time with Best Friends to the version we know today with BCC, and why the change in character was necessary.

“The idea of Wheeler being with the Best Friends before, and now being with us, that makes us seem different,” he said. “The idea is, when you join us, you can’t be that anymore. That kind of stuff is cool. I tried to get that across in one of my nights on commentary when Mox, Claudio, and Wheeler were wrestling The Best Friends and Rocky [on Dynamite in June]. My point was, those are the guys Okada hangs out with. Look at the guys I hang out with. That tells you so much.”

