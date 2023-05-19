Bryan Danielson Set To Assist With Creative For AEW Collision

Behind the scenes, a top star will be assisting the AEW Collision brand.

Bryan Danielson will assist with creative for AEW Collision, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. Danielson has an excellent wrestling mind and previously worked with WWE creative several years ago.

Tony Khan has the final say on everything but has a strong list of backstage contributors including The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Sonjay Dutt, QT Marshall, Pat Buck, Will Washington, and the producers. Danielson would almost certainly be regarded as a welcome addition.

Fightful also noted the following about the AEW creative process moving forward:

“Tony Khan, Pat Buck, Will Washington, Sonjay Dutt and QT Marshall comprise the team that largely are set to put together the shows, with Marshall and Dutt contributing heavily. Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko Christopher Daniels are all often providing creative input. As outlined in the Observer last week, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, FTR, CM Punk all have heavy input into their own programs.”

Collision will premiere on June 17, it was officially announced on Wednesday. CM Punk is expected to be the face of the show, but he was not officially announced in the press release. That could change in the coming weeks.