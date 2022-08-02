Bryan Danielson Speaks Out on His Real-Life Heat with The Miz

Renee Paquette conducted an interview with Bryan Danielson over the weekend at Starracast. Numerous topics were discussed, including his real conflicts with The Miz.

Danielson discussed his real-life heat with The Miz in the WWE:

“Miz was very frustrated. He was Intercontinental Champion and wasn’t being put on TV too much. I was very frustrated that they weren’t clearing me to wrestle despite numerous doctors having cleared me to wrestle and, you know, I understand why, but that’s a long story anyway.”

Danielson continued, “So just getting to the point of my frustration, so we came up with this thing, the original plan that Mike and I had come up with, was I was going to f*cking deck him. We wanted to get under each other’s skin so much that it was plausible that I would legit be angry enough to punch him, and so that was the intent. The idea was either they’re going to fire me, or it’s going to make people want to see the match so much that they’re going to have to clear me to wrestle. But then Mike did such a great job, intuitively, I felt it was better to walk off because it was also like, this is so good. Leave him with his heat. He was so good. Mike and I don’t like each other, legitimately, but Mike is also somebody that I respect a lot for working very, very hard.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



