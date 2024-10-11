Bryan Danielson Suffering With Serious Injury Issues Ahead Of AEW WrestleDream Match

Bryan Danielson will defend his title against Jon Moxley in the main event of Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. If Danielson loses, he will retire from full-time wrestling.

Danielson is well aware that his professional wrestling career is coming to an end. He intends to have neck surgery by the end of the year, and these difficulties are affecting his in-ring performance.

While speaking with The Uncrowned, Danielson mentioned that his recent championship vs. title bout with Kazuchika Okada on Dynamite didn’t go as planned:

Danielson stated, “Midway through the match, I started losing strength in my legs,” Danielson admitted. “There’s a point later in the match where I’m trying to kick him and I can’t turn over my kicks. That’s something that I have the body mechanics to do because I have been doing it for so long, but here I am and I can’t turn my hip over for this kick. When I got to the back, I went to the trainer right away and they worked on me for like 30 minutes. They said it was stemming from the neck stuff. It’s getting to a point where, physically, we’re seeing the signs. I haven’t been sleeping well because I have been having this shooting pain down my arm.”