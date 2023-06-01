Bryan Danielson Talks Working With Younger Talent In AEW, Creative Talks With Tony Khan

“The American Dragon” is nice with the pencil.

As noted, Bryan Danielson will be putting his creative abilities to work as he is expecting to be involved in the creative team that will be handling the new AEW Collision show on Saturday nights.

During the AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 post-show media scrum, the Blackpool Combat Club member spoke about his creative discussions with AEW and ROH President Tony Khan.

“I love working with Tony and I love working in AEW,” Danielson said. “It’s a lot of fun because, sometimes, before I even got here, Tony and I would talk on the phone sometimes for an hour-and-a-half to two hours and we’d just be talking about things and wrestling and that sort of thing. I think we have a lot of similar ideas on wrestling, and sometimes he says things to me and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a great idea,’ and we riff off each other really well. When we do it, it doesn’t feel like work. When you love wrestling, stuff like that is fun.”

Danielson also spoke about how rewarding it is to see the progress younger talents he has worked with in AEW have made over the time he has been there.

“To see them grow, in the year and a half I’ve been here, is so rewarding,” Danielson said. “Also, I’ve never been at a place where the company has so much heart for the wrestlers — and that is so meaningful and makes me feel so grateful for this place.”

Check out the complete AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 post-show media scrum via the YouTube player embedded below.