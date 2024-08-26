Bryan Danielson Teases Announcement For AEW Dynamite On 8/28, Calls All In Favorite Career Moment

“The American Dragon” had the single greatest moment of his legendary career at AEW All In: London 2024 on Sunday, August 25.

Following the massive pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium in London, England, the new AEW World Champion spoke about his family, including his wife Brie Danielson, his daughter Birdie, son Baby Boy Danielson and others, watching him defeat Swerve Strickland in the career vs. title main event.

During the post-show press conference, Danielson called it his new favorite career moment.

“I feel pretty great,” Danielson said after the match. “People ask me all the time what my favorite moment is in wrestling. I can never give them one answer because I’ve loved all of it. This is the first time [daughter Birdie] remembers seeing me wrestle live. This is the first time my son has seen me wrestle live. Without a doubt, that was my favorite moment in my entire career.”

Additionally, Danielson was confirmed for the post-All In 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite coming up on Wednesday, August 28, teasing an announcement about his future.

“I haven’t thought about my future at all past tonight,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ll be there in Champaign, Illinois, on Wednesday, and we’ll figure it out between now and then. I’m sure I’ll have an announcement then.”

Check out the complete AEW All In: London 2024 post-show press conference via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.