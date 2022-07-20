Bryan Danielson Threatens Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston

The Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match, the main event of tonight’s Fyter Fest Night 2 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, has Bryan Danielson pumped.

Eddie Kingston and “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho will square off in tonight’s main event, with The Jericho Appreciation Society suspended in a shark cage above the ring. When Danielson returns to action, he intends to kick both of their heads in.

“One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actually blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other… and when I get back I’ll kick both their heads in #AEWDynamite,” Danielson wrote.

Since the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view at the end of May, when he, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Santana, Ortiz, and Kingston teamed up to defeat The Jericho Appreciation Society in the inaugural Anarchy In The Arena match, Danielson has been sidelined with an undisclosed ailment. Click here for the latest report on why Danielson is out of action, how his condition changed, and more.

